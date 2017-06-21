Weather or Not: First Day of Summer

Wednesday, June 21st – Lincoln County

Summary: Broken overcast, breezy yesterday, clearing, light wind overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 64F/53F/34mph/0.01”

Depoe Bay: 64F/50F/30mph/0.01”

Newport: 63F/50F/31mph/0.01”

Waldport: 62F/48F/41mph/~0.01”

Yachats: 64F/53F/36mph/~0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: N 7 mph/Altimeter: 30.32”

Forecast: It looks like the calendar and the atmosphere have come together to produce some fairly decent weather for this first day of Summer. Expect mostly sunny skies with the mercury rising to about 65F this afternoon, though a strong sea breeze gusting 30-35 mph may put a bit of a damper on conditions. On the upside, we have the most daylight of the year today, 15 hours 34 minutes; tomorrow there’ll be 5 seconds less. Clear and breezy tonight, low of 50F. Sunny again tomorrow, 65F or a smidge higher, and north winds gusting 25 mph. Outlook is for sunny and warm Friday through Sunday, highs of 75F or so, mostly cloudy and much cooler Monday and Tuesday, highs falling to around 60F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 55-60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperature 55F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 40-45F, the free air freezing level is 15,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are N 10-20 knots gusting 25 this morning with seas 8 feet at 7 seconds. Small Craft Advisories for winds and hazardous seas are in effect through tomorrow afternoon. High pressure over the NE Pacific and thermal low pressure over NW California will bring an extended period of summertime northerly winds along the coast. Small craft advisory winds will likely remain into the weekend for most areas. There will be a brief period of weaker winds in the northern waters at night, however, confidence is low that winds will actually drop below small craft advisory thresholds. Seas 6-9 feet for next several days, with the highest seas over the southern waters. That in mind, and with short periods of around 7 seconds, look for steep and choppy seas. Wave heights could get close to 10 feet at times to the south of Newport. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, breezy, surf 6-7 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

06/21 Wed 11:11 AM 6.45 H

06/21 Wed 4:27 PM 2.03 L

06/21 Wed 10:48 PM 9.20 H

06/22 Thu 5:36 AM -1.56 L

In Short: Mainly clear, windy, then clear, breezy and warm.