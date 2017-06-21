Care and Nurturing of the Only Mother Earth We’ll Ever Have…

Jason Gonzales, Forest and Watershed Campaign Organizer for Oregon Wild, will be speaking at the Tuesday, June 27 meeting of the Central Oregon Coast Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW).

The event will be held at 6 pm at the Central Lincoln PUD Meeting Room, 2129 North Coast Hwy., Newport, OR. The public is invited.

Oregon Wild’s mission is to protect and restore Oregon’s wildlands, wildlife and waters as an enduring legacy for all Oregonians. Founded in 1974, Oregon Wild has been instrumental in securing permanent legislative protection for some of Oregon’s most precious landscapes. Gonzales, the guest speaker, works on the Oregon Coast specifically helping community groups expand their voice and impact to protect and care for our magnificent natural resources.

You can email centraloregoncoastnow@gmail.com if you have questions about the meeting.

The Central Oregon Coast Chapter of NOW works locally and nationally to eliminate discrimination in all sectors of society, to assure access to reproductive health care, to eliminate domestic and sexual violence, and to promote equality and justice in our community. Membership in Central Oregon Coast NOW also includes membership in national NOW, and Oregon NOW. To join Central Oregon Coast NOW: https://centraloregoncoastnow.com/about/membership-application/. Website: www.centraloregoncoastnow.com