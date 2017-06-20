A black eye on Oregon’s green energy program…

Jun 202017
The former manager of the Oregon Department of Energy who was accused of illegally brokering business energy tax credits for personal gain pleaded guilty in Marion Circuit Court today.
The scandal broke last year when audits revealed obvious mis-allocations of state energy credits, of which some of the proceeds put nearly a third of a million dollars into the pockets of DOE Manager John Colello’s.
Here’s the story in The Oregonian. Click here.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.