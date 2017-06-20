Weather or Not: Last Day of Spring

Tuesday, June 20th – Lincoln County

Summary: Low clouds, fog and drizzle yesterday, cloudy, some light rain overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 64F/59F/21mph/0.02”

Depoe Bay: 65F/57F/15mph/0.02”

Newport: 61F/55F/17mph/0.01”

Waldport: 62F/55F/12mph/0.01”

Yachats: 65F/56F/15mph/0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 200’

Visibility: 0.75 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.17”

Forecast: We’ll try again on this final day of Spring to get out of the marine-layer funk we were stuck in most of yesterday. Gradual clearing is expected today, a stiff afternoon sea breeze, and highs near 65F. The Summer Solstice kicks off the new season tonight at 9:24pm under partly cloudy skies and a low of 50F. Tomorrow should start off partly sunny then gradually become mostly sunny, north winds gusting 20-25 mph and the thermometer climbing to 65F or so. Outlook is for mainly clear Thursday through Monday, temps rising into the mid-70s over the weekend, then retreating into the 60s early next week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 55-60F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperature 65F. For the Cascades, highways are mixed wet/dry, 50-55F, the snow level is above 8,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning with seas 4 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from 1:00pm this afternoon through late tomorrow night. Higher pressure over the NE Pacific and thermal low pressure over NW California will bring a Summer northerly wind pattern along the coast today. A weakening front moves to the coast with higher pressure strengthening this afternoon. That scenario will then continue through the week. Seas will remain in the 4-5 foot range for the next few days. Wave heights are forecast to reach around the 8 foot range mid to late next week due to persistent north winds. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Gradual clearing, breezy, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* Tides

06/20 Tue 10:05 AM 6.02 H

06/20 Tue 3:30 PM 1.84 L

06/20 Tue 9:59 PM 8.72 H

06/21 Wed 4:44 AM -0.70 L

In Short: Morning clouds, afternoon sunbreaks, windy, then mostly clear and seasonal.