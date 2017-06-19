Weather or Not: Acting Seasonal

Monday, June 19th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy early, mostly sunny yesterday, evening fog, cloudy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 67F/59F/23mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 68F/56F/15mph/0.00”

Newport: 64F/55F/18mph/0.00”

Waldport: 65F/56F/23mph/0.01”

Yachats: 67F/57F/19mph/0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 300’

Visibility: 0.75 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.03”

Forecast: As Spring winds down, we’re headed into a dry stretch albeit night and morning clouds remain an issue for the next couple of days. Some clearing is expected later today, high in the low-60s. Mostly cloudy tonight, the mercury slumps to the low-50s. Tomorrow, decreasing clouds and a high of 60-65F. Outlook is for clear nights, sunny days and afternoon/evening seas breezes Wednesday through Sunday with the thermometer acting seasonal as highs reach 65F or better and lows dip to around 50F all week.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 55-60F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 65F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 65-70F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 60-65F, the free air freezing level is 16,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are light nearshore but blowing N 10 knots gusting 15 well offshore this morning with seas 4-5 feet at 9 seconds. Low-level flow turns more out of the north by mid-week and beyond, which will create potential small craft advisory wind speeds of 20-25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoons and evenings. The strongest speeds will be over the waters off the Central Coast. Seas will remain in the 4-5 foot range for the next few days. Wave heights are forecast to reach around 8 feet mid- to late-next week due to persistent north winds. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Becoming partly sunny, breezy, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

06/19 Mon 8:52 AM 5.73 H

06/19 Mon 2:31 PM 1.55 L

06/19 Mon 9:10 PM 8.18 H

06/20 Tue 3:49 AM 0.29 L

In Short: Morning clouds, some afternoon sunshine, then mostly clear and seasonal.