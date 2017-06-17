Surf Rescue off Depoe Bay

8:30pm

Report of a surf rescue off 356 North Highway 101 off Depoe Bay.

8:33pm

Reports say there is a fisherman that was fishing from a rock and now the tide has come in, cutting him off from the shore.

8:38pm

The fisherman apparently found a way back to shore and is now up at The Inn at Arch Rock. Checking the tide tables high tide was at 7:15pm…so the tide has been going back out for over an hour. Might have been a few heavy sets of waves moving ashore that filled up the coves making the fishermen think the tide was coming in.

As always, check the tide tables when you go surf fishing anywhere along the coast so you don’t get trapped or injured or worse.