House Fire on North Bear Creek Road, well south of Otis.

10:30am

Report of a house fire at 3275 North Bear Creek Road well south of Highway 18. Reports say a cat knocked over a candle, starting a fire in a back bedroom. Everybody is safely out of the house including their pets.

10:55am

North Lincoln Fire-Rescue has called for a Depoe Bay Fire crew to move up to Lincoln City’s south station in the Taft area, and help cover any calls for fire-rescue in Lincoln city.

11:05am

Reports from the scene indicate firefighters are switching from an outside attack on the fire to going inside and knocking it down from the inside.

11:36am

Fire is out. Firefighters are mopping up and chasing down any small embers that may be hiding in the damage and walls.