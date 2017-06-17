House Fire on North Bear Creek Road, well south of Otis.

Jun 172017
10:30am
Report of a house fire at 3275 North Bear Creek Road well south of Highway 18. Reports say a cat knocked over a candle, starting a fire in a back bedroom. Everybody is safely out of the house including their pets.
10:55am
North Lincoln Fire-Rescue has called for a Depoe Bay Fire crew to move up to Lincoln City’s south station in the Taft area, and help cover any calls for fire-rescue in Lincoln city.
11:05am
Reports from the scene indicate firefighters are switching from an outside attack on the fire to going inside and knocking it down from the inside.
11:36am
Fire is out. Firefighters are mopping up and chasing down any small embers that may be hiding in the damage and walls.
