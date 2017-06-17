Kitzhaber-Hayes – They may have acted unethically, but it wasn’t criminal

State investigators threw in the towel this week on the Kitzhaber-Hayes scandal that forced then-Governor John Kitzhaber from office just weeks into his new term.

The announcement came friday that although Kitzhaber’s fiance, Cynthia Hayes, profited from her obviously lucrative connections to Kitzhaber, investigators couldn’t find any smoking gun – that is – none of her own company’s work was aimed at granting any “give-to-get” transactions. Nobody “bought” anything. Was Hayes’ and Kitzhaber’s behavior criminal? No, ruled the investigators. But was it unethical – probably.

