Woman rescued from cold Salmon River east of Rose Lodge – Mile Post 6

1:50amA woman was either pulled or crawled her way out of a cold and fast flowing Salmon River just east of Rose Lodge just before 2am Saturday. Those helping her tell 9-1-1 dispatch that she can’t remember how she wound up in the river which could mean she’s dangerously hypothermic – very low body temperature. But at least she’s talking. The incident occurred on Highway 18 near milepost 6 – five miles east of Otis.

2:25am

North Lincoln Fire-Rescue Captain Jim Kusz says the woman told paramedics that her R/V slipped into the Salmon River at the Salmon River R/V Park. She was rescued just west of there. Oregon State Police have been summoned to the scene.