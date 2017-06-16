Kip the Skip’r on the S.S. Whale in the Portland Rose Parade

By Kendall S. Cable

It all began with a used golf cart. Then came a metal frame welded by Lincoln City’s Maintenance staff. Next, seven students from Career Tech High School’s Woods and Metals Program created a plywood foundation of PVC and chicken wire. Finally, from burlap, rice and thistle, breached a whale that migrated to the Portland’s Rose Parade.

The float, a promotion for Lincoln City’s Pixiefest to take place June 24-25 at Chinook Winds Casino and Resort, was helmed by Pixie Captain and Lincoln City City Councilor Kip Ward, who intentionally grew a beard for the event. The whale, accompanying pixies, and Pixiefest are a nod to Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland – former local establishments which catered to children.

“Float engineers” located a used golf cart and the city maintenance staff constructed the brackets for a wood platform to be attached to, but all the rest was courtesy of the Career Tech crew. They designed the platform, the whale, and the waves and then put it all together. The 14-foot-by-8-foot float was built at Schooner Creek Designs’ wood shop. High school students learned a variety of skills and worked with tools from sanders to jig saws.

A big sa-loot! to the kids from Career Tech High School, Schooner Creek Designs and the Pixieland event group that made it all possible.