Law Enforcement Looking for Suspects in Attempted Murder

11:50am

Coast law enforcement is looking for a suspect – possibly two – who were involved in some kind of attempted murder in Tillamook County. They were last seen near Cape Lookout in a Red 1998 Food 150 pickup, Oregon license plate WNR-091. There is a tool box in the bed of the pickup.

Two suspects inside are considered to be armed and dangerous:

Toby Latour, 32 and Chad Thomas, also 32 years of age. No hometowns given.

Authorities say the suspects have now likely left Tillamook County and may be headed away from the coast.

Anyone who may have seen the pickup or the two suspects are urged to call your local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.