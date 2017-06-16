Smoke wafting up from the ground and from leaky sewer lines and storm drains next week in Newport

Newport Public Works will be doing smoke testing of sanitary and storm sewer lines in the Newport area on Wednesday, June 21st. This testing may cause smoke to emerge from the ground, openings in the street, sewer vents, and gutter drains. The smoke is harmless. The smoke may enter residences, which indicates a plumbing issue. If you observe smoke is your residence or have questions, call 541-574-3366.

The whole point in the exercise is to find where sewer and storm drains have cracks or are otherwise leaking. Coastal communities especially have year round soggy soils – some soggier than others. That means the ground is moving around (often downhill) and stress-cracks or breaks sewer and storm drain pipes. Smoke is the fastest and most visible method of finding out “There’s something wrong down here…” It also helps public works crews find out where the bigger problems are so they can fix those first.