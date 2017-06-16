Weather or Not: Ripening for Summer

Friday, June 16th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rainy and very windy yesterday, light rain showers overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 59F/56F/42mph/0.57”

Depoe Bay: 59F/54F/43mph/0.59”

Newport: 57F/54F/40mph/0.55”

Waldport: 58F/56F/41mph/0.33”

Yachats: 60F/57F/50mph/0.18”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 300’

Visibility: 2 miles/Wind: SW 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.13”

Forecast: That was indeed a pretty good blast of breeze for mid-June yesterday. Winds of 40-50 mph were recorded in our Central Coast communities, over 50 mph on the headlands and beaches, and 60 mph on Mary’s Peak in the Coast Range. Much lighter winds are expected today along with another half inch of rain, high of 60F. A chance of showers lingers tonight, low near 50F. Tomorrow the atmosphere ripens for Summer as a week-long stretch of dry weather begins under partly sunny skies, light winds and the mercury rising into the low-60s. Outlook is for mostly clear Sunday through Thursday, afternoon and evening sea breezes, temperatures in the seasonal range as highs reach 60-65F and overnight lows dip to 50-55F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 50-55F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 55-60F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperature 60F. For the Cascades, highways are wet, 45-50F, the snow level is 7,500 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mixed wet/dry pavement at all elevations today and tonight, then dry roads tomorrow through Sunday night.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SW 5-10 knots this morning with choppy seas 8-9 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas remains in effect until 10:00am this morning. Steep and hazardous seas hovering just below 10 feet with a dominant period of 10 seconds should drop below advisory thresholds later this morning or around midday. High pressure will build back into the Northeast Pacific later today. Aside from a weak front briefly turning winds southerly Saturday night, this weather will bring a Summer-like northerly wind pattern that will likely continue into at least the middle part of next week. As a result, expect the strongest winds during the afternoon and evening hours, particularly over Central Coast waters. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, light breeze, surf 6-8’ feet (moderate).

* Tides

06/16 Fri 11:43 AM 0.32 L

06/16 Fri 6:41 PM 6.94 H

06/17 Sat 12:34 AM 2.77 L

06/17 Sat 6:14 AM 5.96 H

In Short: Rain, light wind, showers, then mostly clear and warm all week.