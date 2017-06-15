Oregon House has passed a half-billion dollar bill to pay for Oregon Medicaid. Now it’s on to the Senate.
Jun 152017
The Oregon House has narrowly voted for a bill to rescue Medicaid with a $550 million dollar check that will maintain medical care for the poor at what some might call a reasonable level. It’s funded by a tax on hospital earnings and on private insurance premiums.
So it’s off to the Senate where passage is a little dicey since it has to pass by a three-fifths vote. Here’s the story in The Oregonian. Click here.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.