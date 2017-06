6pm

Firefighters from Seal Rock, Waldport and Yachats are racing to the Overleaf Lodge at 280 Overleaf Lodge Lane in Yachats on a report of a fire alarm sounding.

6:02pm

The desk at the Overleaf Lodge said they experienced an electricity flutter and that may have set off the alarm. No fire that they know of. Checking.

6:05pm

Yachats fire unit on scene confirming it was a false alarm. All units returning to base.