Home Fire Alarm at 101 and Wakonda Beach Road, Waldport

3:17pm

Report of a home fire alarm going off at 5392 SW Pacific Coast Highway, at the foot of Wakonda Beach Road.

3:20pm

Fire units coming on scene say there is no smoke showing. Homeowner has called to say that there is no fire. The fire alarm company was doing some testing.

Fire units are returning to bases in Yachats and Waldport.

As a footnote: Those with fire alarms in their homes…before testing, always call the business line of your local fire department and tell them you’re testing. That way the fire department isn’t rolling to a false alarm while a real fire alarm or a bad traffic crash comes in, and they’re delayed getting there. In some cases, minutes – even seconds – can mean the difference between life and death.

If you’re testing your alarm, make sure you or your alarm company has FIRST warned the local fire department that you will be testing and that there is no fire.