Fire in Lincoln City – 6702 NE Park Lane

Jun 152017
2:52pm
Report of a fire at 6702 NE Park Lane – east of east shore of Devils Lake. North Lincoln Fire has just toned out an “all call” for emergency responders.
2:57pm
Report of a tree into some power lines. Lots of sparks.
3pm
Current weather conditions, rain, 25mph winds.
3:02pm
First arriving fire crew says a branch is touching some power lines. No arcing at the moment but there is smoke in the immediate area.
3:05pm
Some arcing now visible.
3:07pm
Arcing has stopped. NE Park Lane is sealed off to all but emergency vehicles. Waiting for the power company to get on scene.
3:11pm
The power company has arrived. Firefighters say this should be wrapped up in a few minutes.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.