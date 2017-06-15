Fire in Lincoln City – 6702 NE Park Lane

2:52pm

Report of a fire at 6702 NE Park Lane – east of east shore of Devils Lake. North Lincoln Fire has just toned out an “all call” for emergency responders.

2:57pm

Report of a tree into some power lines. Lots of sparks.

3pm

Current weather conditions, rain, 25mph winds.

3:02pm

First arriving fire crew says a branch is touching some power lines. No arcing at the moment but there is smoke in the immediate area.

3:05pm

Some arcing now visible.

3:07pm

Arcing has stopped. NE Park Lane is sealed off to all but emergency vehicles. Waiting for the power company to get on scene.

3:11pm

The power company has arrived. Firefighters say this should be wrapped up in a few minutes.