Public Meeting in Depoe Bay about the Eclipse

PUBLIC HEARING – Depoe Bay City Council is requesting public input during the City Council Meeting on July 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.



SOLAR ECLIPSE AND DEPOE BAY CITY PARK(S):

The Depoe Bay Parks Commission is requesting City Council approval on the following rules/regulation changes for five (5) days only (August 17-21, 2017), during the upcoming Solar Eclipse.

* Allow tent camping only

* No trailers or motor vehicles allowed

* No open fires allowed (charcoal BBQs or gas stoves only)

* No generators allowed

* No loud music or parties after 10:00 p.m.

We are seeking Depoe Bay citizen’s input on the above rule changes for the limited time period stated above.

Please make your comments known at the July 5, 2017, City Council Meeting at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall regarding opening up camping in the City Park(s) OR email your suggestions to info@cityofdepoebay.org.

YOUR OPINIONS MATTER