Ensuring Newport Motels Are Ready for the Eclipse – and Tourists in General

Newport Fire Department Fire Prevention specialists participated in an Oregon State Fire Marshal’s task force focused on fire safety and fire code compliance at overnight lodging establishments in Lincoln County. Personnel from local fire departments, from Yachats to Lincoln City, were invited to assist the task force within their respective communities with the on-site inspections.

Over a dozen overnight lodging establishments were inspected to ensure life safety equipment was operational and maintained according to the Oregon Fire Code. Escape plans, sprinkler systems, fire alarms, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are among the many things reviewed during a fire inspection. With the upcoming solar eclipse event in late August of this year the State Fire Marshal’s office and the local Fire & Rescue departments want to ensure that the large number of visitors traveling to our coastal communities will have a safe and positive experience.

Newport Fire Department will continue to visit all overnight lodging establishments in the city of Newport during the month of June to ensure they are up to date on all fire safety and fire code compliance standards. If you have any questions please feel free to contact Newport Fire Department at 541-265-9461.