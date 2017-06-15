Cheap movie classics for kids at Lincoln City’s Bijou Theater this summer!

The Bijou Theatre is proud to present the 7th annual SUMMER MORNING MATINEES, kids movies Saturday, Monday and Thursday mornings all summer long for only $2. One exception is an R rated Road Warrior movie August 19, 21 and 24 with special late showtimes Saturday and Monday due to the eclipse. All other titles are 11:00am three days a week.

All movies are sponsored by local businesses who are giving away some free tickets to the shows. All Lincoln City Youth baseball league players 12 and under get in FREE! Come early to get your goodies . We start on time. There are no previews!

Thank You! -Betsy Altomare, Bijou owner.

(Sat. 11:00am & 10:30pm. Monday 10:00pm. Thur. 11:00am)

JUNE 24,26,29 HORTON HEARS A WHO, Rated G

JULY 1,3,6 CHARLOTTE’S WEB, Rated G

JULY 8,10,13 HARRIET THE SPY, Rated PG

JULY 15,17,20 ELLA ENCHANTED, Rated PG

JULY 22,24,27 RETURN OF THE PINK PANTHER, Rated G

July 29,31,Aug 3 BACK TO THE FUTURE 3, Rated PG

AUG. 5,7,10 THE DARK CHRYSTAL, Rated PG

AUG. 12,14,17 MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO, Rated G

AUG. 19,21,24 THE ROAD WARRIOR (1981) Rated R

AUG. 26,28,31 AN AMERICAN TALE, Rated G

SEPT. 2,3 THE MUPPET MOVIE, Rated G