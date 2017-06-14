Minnesota 11 year old knew she was in trouble….and she remembered what to do…

An 11 year old girl from Minnesota, on vacation with her family in Lincoln City, wandered into the surf off D-River Tuesday. Suddenly she lost her footing and found herself being moved away from the beach.

But instead of panicking, the girl remembered what she had learned about rip currents and struggled to swim parallel to the beach. The current was strong and she was struggling, trying to make sideways progress. Fortunately those on the beach realized what happened and helped her back to shore where she was checked out by North Lincoln Fire Rescue. They thought she might be hypothermic but it appeared she was perfectly fine.

North Lincoln County Fire Rescue Captain Jim Kusz says rip currents can occur literally out of the blue anywhere on any beach. He says the best way to get out of a rip current is to swim at a steady pace parallel to the beach. You may get taken out a ways but once you break free of the column of water heading seaward, you’ll be able to swim back to the beach and to safety.