Oregon members of Congress join lawsuit against Trump

President Donald Trump
Chronically under fire for running the White House like a private business.
Oregonian photo
Names of Oregon U.S. Congressional members have been added to a lawsuit filed that claims President Donald Trump has been profitting from his world-wide real estate empire even though such benefits are illegal under federal law.
Although Trump has denied anything of the sort is going on, those filing the lawsuit say they have proof that Trump is lying and has been breaking the law every day since he became President of the United States.
Here’s the story in The Oregonian. Click here.
