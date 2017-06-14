Oregon Elected Officials React to Shooting That Wounded GOP Lawmakers in Washington

Jun 142017
Oregon Lawmakers have reacted to the reckless shooting of republican party ballplayers practicing at a ballfield near Washington DC for a ceremonial match with Democratic counterparts practicing at another field.
A disgruntled man who reportedly had a huge grudge against any republican in office, opened fire on the republicans, wounding a number of them – some quite seriously. The gun man was brought down in a hail of gunfire by local police and died after being rushed to a Washington DC area hospital.
Here's more on what our state delegation had to say about it…
