Weather or Not: Batten Down the Hatches

Wednesday, June 14th – Lincoln County

Summary: Light showers early yesterday, mixed skies afternoon and overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 63F/50F/17mph/0.07”

Depoe Bay: 63F/44F/14mph/0.08”

Newport: 59F/43F/14mph/0.11”

Waldport: 60F/46F/11mph/0.01”

Yachats: 59F/48F/10mph/0.02”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.15”

The Special Weather Statement issued by the National Weather Service is still in effect for unusually strong winds expected over Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, including the Central Coast, tomorrow. A strong frontal system for June will move through the area, producing rather strong winds for mid-June. While extremely high winds are not expected, gusts along the coast are expected to hit 40-50 mph, strongest along the beaches and headlands. Over the higher terrain of the Coast Range and Cascades, winds could gust up to around 45 mph. In the inland valleys, south winds may reach 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. While not normally speeds sufficient for a Wind Advisory, with trees now having leafed out, some tree and limb damage is possible, which could lead to a few power disruptions. Be prepared for the significant change in the weather on Thursday.

Forecast: We’ll be in the calm before the storm today with broken overcast, light winds and a high of 60F. Occasional sprinkles and light rain are possible tonight, low about 50F. Tomorrow, up to an inch of rain, south winds rising to 25-30 mph gusting 50 and the thermometer climbing into the upper-50s. Outlook is for showers and breezy tomorrow night and Friday, partly sunny Saturday, then mostly clear and warmer Sunday through Tuesday, maybe longer.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 50-55F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 35-40F, the free air freezing level is 9,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning with seas 3 feet at 11 seconds. A Gale Watch is in effect from late tonight through Thursday evening. Weak high pressure over local waters today will give way to an unusually strong front for so late in the season on Thursday. Gale force wind gusts of 35-40 knots appear increasingly likely with seas climbing into at least the 10-12 foot range. At this point, the strongest winds appear most likely to occur Thursday midday/afternoon. Seas should gradually subside Thursday night and Friday. High pressure should then return to the Northeast Pacific late Friday and Saturday and more or less continue a Summer-like northerly wind pattern into the middle part of next week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Clouds and sunshine, light breeze, surf 2-3’ feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

06/14 Wed 10:14 AM -0.4 L

06/14 Wed 5:10 PM 6.7 H

06/14 Wed 10:29 PM 3.3 L

06/15 Thu 4:11 AM 6.8 H

In Short: Mixed skies, rainy and windy, showers, then clearing.