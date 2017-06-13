(Alsea Bay) Waldport Bridge Walkers: Heads up…walk on west side only…

A Waldport resident who routinely walks the Alsea Bay Bridge has discovered some Peregrine Falcons who have set up housekeeping nearby (aka “nest”) and they are not taking kindly to pedestrians on the bridge – the ones walking on the EAST (upriver) side of the bridge.
So she has some instructions for those who don’t want to return home a bit roughed up:
There is a Peregrine Falcon or falcons guarding the northeast end of the bridge. I think it must be a pair with a nest nearby. I saw both of them chasing off a Bald Eagle 2 weeks ago.
If you walk the east side of the bridge, past the arch, the bird will dive bomb you until you are almost to the North end of the bridge. This happened to me several times so I started my walk at the south end of the arch to avoid upsetting the bird(s).
One time it was trying to chase me off and almost got hit by a truck. Tonight, it was sitting on the handrail at the north end of the arch. But as soon as we entered the arch area it started to vocalize and then chased us off the arch.
So I’m putting out a warning for anyone walking the east side of the bridge! I would hate for anyone (human or bird) to get hurt. When we walked the WEST side it didn’t bother with us. So walk the west side of the bridge but keep a sharp out just in case!
