Come learn about HMSC’s new Marine Studies Building

Oregon State University will host an informational public meeting this Thursday, June 15, to update local residents on plans for a new Marine Studies Building at OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.

The meeting will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Hatfield’s Visitor Center. A 45-minute presentation and question-and-answer session will be followed by a reception and displays. The Hatfield Center is located at 2030 S.E. Marine Science Drive in Newport, just southeast of the Highway 101 bridge.

The presentation will also be streamed live over Adobe Connect at http://oregonstate.adobeconnect.com/hmsc-fw407/

Oregon State University has launched a Marine Studies Initiative – a new research and teaching model to help sustain healthy oceans and ensure wellness, environmental health and economic prosperity for coastal communities.

“A component of the Marine Studies Initiative includes the construction of a research and teaching facility – the Marine Studies Building on the HMSC campus – and student housing at another location in Newport,” said Steve Clark, vice president for university relations and marketing.

“This public meeting in Newport is an opportunity to hear how the university will ensure that the design, engineering and construction of the Marine Studies Building and student housing meet or exceed the earthquake and tsunami performance and safety commitments that OSU President Ed Ray has made.”

Presentations will be made by­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ Bob Cowen, director of OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center, and Tom Robbins, project manager and architect with Yost Grube Hall Architecture.