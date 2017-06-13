Highway 20 Closures for June 14th and 15th (this week Wed and Thurs)

U.S. 20 closure times at the west end curve the nights of Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15 will be:

· 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

· 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. (midnight)

· 12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

· 3 a.m. – 5 a.m.

If additional cleanup time is needed, we will use Monday night, June 19 on the same schedule. The road will be open between times to clear traffic.

This schedule has been shared with and approved by the Toledo GP Mill and Emergency Services.

We’ll be sharing it via message boards placed:

· in Philomath at U.S. 20/OR 34,

· in Newport on U.S. 20

· and on boards located near each end of the project (one east, one west)