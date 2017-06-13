A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for unusually strong winds expected over Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, including the Central Coast, on Thursday. A strong frontal system will move through the area Thursday, producing rather strong winds for mid-June. While high winds are not expected, winds along the coast are expected to gust 40-50 mph, with the strongest gusts along the beaches and headlands. Over the higher terrain of the Coast Range and Cascades, winds could gust up to around 45 mph. In the inland valleys, south winds could reach 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. While not normally speeds sufficient for a Wind Advisory, with trees now having leafed out, some tree and limb damage is possible, which could lead to a few power disruptions. Be prepared for the significant change in the weather on Thursday.