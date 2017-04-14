Friends of Alsea River looking for more clean-up volunteers

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Alsea Sportsman’s Association will join forces with other conservation-minded individuals Sunday, April 23 to clean up the Alsea River.

The day-long clean-up is set to begin at 9am at the U.S. Forest Service’s Blackberry Campground (day use area), located approximately 19 miles east of Waldport on Highway 34. ODFW is seeking volunteers to assist with the clean-up both by boat and from shore.

“We need volunteers to work from the river and others to work from the road, picking up trash along the Alsea River corridor and at popular boat ramps and bank access sites along the river,” said Christine Clapp, ODFW biologist in Newport. This event is also sponsored by SOLVE and Dahl Disposal Service.

Free Northwest Forest day passes will be provided to volunteers, and a shuttle service will also be available. Both drift boats and motor boats are welcome. There will be coffee and donuts in the morning and a barbeque hosted by the Alsea Sportsman’s Association in the afternoon.

“This is a great and fun way for people to show their support for clean and healthy rivers” said Clapp. The clean-up will focus on the river downstream from Campbell Park, as river flows allow.

Contact:

Christine Clapp, (541) 265-8306 x253, Christine.M.Clapp@state.or.us

Rick Swart, (971) 673-6038, rick.swart@state.or.us