Vote Yes for the Toledo Pool – Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I write this letter in support of forming a district that would save the Toledo Swim Pool.

I have lived in Toledo all my life and now as my husband and I consider the fixed income that comes with retirement, I take a financial cost increase of any kind seriously.

Let’s consider what a public swim pool in our greater Toledo area would provide: Jobs, affordable swim lessons, a high school swim team, a summer swim team, water safety classes, a great choice for our youth and families to spend recreational time, healthy exercise opportunities for adults, rehab access for all, including our senior citizens, and one less empty building in Toledo. Over the years it has been very discouraging to watch this community become a city of losses.

Isn’t it of the upmost importance that we support our youth when we are surrounded with rivers, reservoirs and waterways with easy access to life saving swim lessons, opportunities to spend recreational time with friends and family, provide a safe place to stay active, rehabilitate when necessary and provide opportunities that will build pride in a more livable community?

All things considered, yes, saving our pool is vitally important to this community. Will it raise taxes? Yes, but let’s consider for a moment how much of a financial impact it would make. The proposed tax rate is $.77 per thousand on assessed property value, remember, assessed property values are less than market values. So, if your assessed property value is $100,000, you would pay $6.42 per month. How much do you pay for your cell phone service, your cable or dish TV service, internet service, or that yummy drink at your favorite coffee drive thru? Am I saying you should give up these personal conveniences, not at all. What I am saying is that, yes, we can afford to support our community in this vital effort.

Please vote Yes, on measure 21-179 in support of making this community safer, stronger and more livable.

Kay Chambers

Toledo, Oregon