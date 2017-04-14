More dialog on Measure 21-177

The following is submitted material by a concerned Lincoln County citizen. It does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of News Lincoln County, its staff or advertisers.

My name is Barbara Davis. I have been a registered nurse for almost thirty years. While I have cared for people of all ages, it is the children that I remember the most. During the five years that I worked in a pediatric hospital, I could not help but wonder why the two and three-year-old children that I cared for were being diagnosed with cancer.

Through research on childhood cancers I discovered that studies of pesticide use and children have found associations between in utero exposure and birth defects and childhood cancers. The journal Pediatric Research, in 2014 found that there was a direct connection between living within 1 mile of a pesticide application during pregnancy and autism risk. Dr. David Bellinger, an environmental health expert and professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School states “ A large percentage of U.S. children could be suffering the effects of exposure due to pesticides.” (The Nation, March 2014).

Opponents of Measure 21-177 to ban aerial pesticide spraying in Lincoln County claim that the measure “stops us from using the ‘best science’ to protect the public health,” but no science has ever found that adding 2,4-D, atrazine, Roundup, dioxins or other poisons to our children’s bloodstreams in any way protects public health.

As noted by Joseph Allen, a public health researcher at Harvard University: “Adults and children in the U.S. carry more industrial chemicals in their bodies than their European counterparts simply due to the difference in chemical policies. In the U.S. our chemical policy largely follows the approach of our legal system – ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ This is appropriate for criminal justice policy but has disastrous consequences for health when used for chemical policy.” ( Reuters Health, October 2016).

The science is in. The evidence is ample. We ALL live downstream.

In the end, this is really about who decides what poisons go into our air, our water. Do the people of Lincoln County have a right to decide whether or not to risk the lives of our children, our grandchildren? I believe that we do.

Please VOTE YES on 21-177.

Barbara Davis, RN

