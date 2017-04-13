Surf and Earth – A free surf movie coming April 22

From Lincoln City “Man-About-Town” Dave Price

Lincoln City is a stunning community boasting seven miles of sandy beaches. However, many of the children who grow up along the shore, and who look at the ocean every day, cannot afford to take the lessons or rent the equipment required to safely enjoy the experience of actually getting into the ocean, whether on Boogie boards or surfboards.

“With a median family income of less than $30,000, it’s a fact of life that many Lincoln City families simply can’t afford lessons and rentals,” said Paul Robertson. “We’re out to help some of these families allow their kids the chance to safely experience the power and wonder of the ocean.” Robertson is one of the volunteers presenting “Surf & Earth” on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

“Basically, Surf & Earth is a party celebrating surfing,” Robertson said. “We’re ‘kicking off the season,’ if you can even say surfing has a season in Oregon, with a free surf movie, live music and a ‘surf swap,’ where folks can buy, sell and trade used surfing equipment like boards, wetsuits and more.”

Rusty Truck Brewery is donating some local beers, which will be for sale during the event. Northwest Natural is donating the use of a large barbecue grill and volunteers including Lincoln City Councilor Kip Ward will be serving up $5 hamburger or hot dog meals just outside the auditorium. Raffles will be held for items contributed to the event.

“We’ve had tremendous support from the local surf community, with folks like shaper Rob Russo, ZuhG Life Surf Shop and others,” Robertson said.

All the proceeds raised from raffle tickets and from food and beverage sales will be donated to KLG Adventures, a non-profit organization founded by Skye Anderson and Keith Galbraith which supports the Tiger Sharks Surf Club. The funds from the event will help sponsor one or more day camps to help get local children the opportunity to safely enjoy the Pacific.

The family-friendly event features a surf swap from 4 to 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Cultural Center, with hamburgers and hotdogs available by 5 p.m.. The fun then moves inside at 6 p.m. with vendors, music, raffle prizes and more, including photos and videos on screen of local surfers of all ages. Submit your surfing photos for use on screen at the Surf and Earth Facebook page.

The free surf movie will start by 7:30 and the evening will wrap up by 9 p.m. There is no admission charge, and food and beverages will be available for sale.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101.

For more information, email surfandearth@gmail.com or consult the event’s Facebook page, from facebook.com/surflincolncity.