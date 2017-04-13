Lincoln City getting in on the bunny action!

Underwater Egg Hunt!

Children ages 1-16 are invited to search for prize-filled colored plastic eggs in the Lincoln City Pool at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Eggs will be tossed in the main pool for older children and in the small pool for tots. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult in the water.

The egg hunt will start at 1:30 p.m. sharp, followed by a recreation swim until 4 p.m. Admission is free! For more information call 541-994-2131.