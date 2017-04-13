Just like President Reagan used to say….”Whale……”

WHALE WATCHING PRESENTATION AT NEWPORT 60+ ACTIVITY CENTER

Are you curious about the whales everyone talks about off the Oregon Coast? Can they really be seen year-round? When is the best time to spot a whale? Where? Why are they here? Which whales do we see? What do they eat? How big are they?



Clint and Kathy Perry, volunteers of Oregon State Parks will be at the Newport 60+ Activity Center on Thursday, April 27, 2017, beginning at 2:00 p.m. to answer your questions and to share whale artifacts, photos, and their love of whale watching from the Newport area.

The Perry’s will provide a layman’s presentation focusing on the gray whale that’s popular here on the Oregon Coast. Before the presentation, they will ask the audience what specific questions they have and then gear the presentation towards their interests. If lacking questions, then they cover the three most common whales, why and when the migration occurs, fun facts on sizes and eating behaviors of gray whales, behaviors (such as breaching) of whales, and the best places and times to watch them.

Clint and Kathy have been volunteering for the past three years at the Depoe Bay Whale Watching Center with the honor of working with Carrie Newell, the local expert on the summer feeders, and attending multiple trainings by world experts. The past year they’ve provided multiple presentations at coastal Oregon State Parks and become certified interpreters by the American Cetacean Society and the National Association of Interpreters. Most of all, they love whale watching.

Other upcoming educational presentations include Art as Therapy with Rhonda Chase and Amy Anderson on Thursday, May 11th, and a Social Security Seminar with Financial Advisor Duane Silbernagle on Monday, May 22nd. Please stop by the Newport 60+ Activity Center, 20 SE 2nd St, Newport, OR, or give us a call at 541-265-9617 to sign up for these opportunities. For a complete listing of the current activities, exercise classes, trips and events, please see our website: www.newportoregon.gov/sc.