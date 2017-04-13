Speed believed the cause of this one…

OSP Troopers responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a semi into the Scottsburg Bridge, its trailer plunging into the which is on Hwy 38 near milepost 16.

The CMV was hauling empty wooden pallets and crashed through a bridge railing, trapping the driver, 26 year old Sergi Borodin from Seattle in the cab. Borodin was extricated by rescue personnel and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and later released. The crash resulted in a trailer falling into the river and pallets floating downstream. Diesel fuel from the CMV also spilled into the river and is being addressed by DEQ.

Speed is considered a contributing factor in the crash and Borodin was issued a citation for several traffic violations. Hwy 38 remains closed while the bridge is inspected and repaired. Travelers should use alternate routes Oregon 42 or Oregon 126. There is no ETA to reopen the highway. ODOT bridge engineers are on site with ODOT maintenance staff. Closure signs are located along Oregon 38 in Reedsport and Elkton as well as on Interstate 5 and U.S. 101.

OSP was assisted by the Scottsburg Fire Department, Douglas Sheriff’s Office, Reedsport Police Department, ODOT and the Coos Bay Fire HAZMAT Team.