A message to all News Lincoln County readers:

As you can clearly see there is a highly controversial citizens’ initiative on the May 16th ballot. It has to do with whether the voters of Lincoln County demand an end of aerial (from planes/helicopters/drones) pesticide spraying in the county in light of what they call a clear danger to the health and well being of Lincoln County residents. But also to rivers and streams that lie a short distance away from those spraying operations.

NewsLincolnlCounty.com has declined to accept any political advertising for or against Measure 21-177 in favor of running opinion pieces from readers who are for or against the measure.

We invite supporters as well as detractors to the ballot measure.

Email them to: Dave@NewsLincolnCounty.com