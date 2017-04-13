Further discussion of Measure 21-177 – Aerial Spraying Ban

This Letter to the Editor submission does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of NewsLincolnCounty.com, nor of it’s staff or advertisers. The writer is solely responsible for its content.

Who’s trying to defeat measure 21-177?

A few local Lincoln County residents are voicing opposition to 21-177, the measure

to ban aerial spraying, but the majority against the bill are not our residents, farmers

or foresters.

Oregon Secretary of State’s website shows who organized and is funding the “Coalition to Defeat 21-177”. The first red flag is that the treasurer, Carol A Russell, also serves on campaigns such as Umpqua Valley Republican Women’s PAC, Friends of Paul Savas, Citizens to Elect Dennis Richardson, etc. She is a treasurer for many Republican PACs throughout Oregon. It is unlikely that Lincoln County’s economy or the health of it’s citizens concern her, ostensibly never having been a resident.

The donation list isn’t populated by our friends and neighbors but instead the likes of Weyerhaeuser, along with “Oregonians for Food & Shelter”, a front organization for Ag and Chem companies. Please look up “Oregonians for Food & Shelter PAC” on Oregon Secretary of State’s website so you can see for yourself the large donations made by Monsanto, Dow International, Simplex, Syngenta, Sprague Pest Solutions and others. These aren’t farmers or foresters but companies that profit from the sales of toxic chemicals.

Next we find a laundry list of Oregon Farm Bureau’s aka fronts for big agriculture, a handful of timber companies, and a few individuals such as Rick Krohn, President of Western Helicopter Services.

Hilltop Public Solutions, a giant public relations firm, has received over $10,000 from the Coalition to Defeat 21-177, to provide, in their words, “What it takes to win”. They will be the ones crafting misleading arguments, designing elegant websites and posters, and using every other political machination to deceive the voters.

Citizens of our county have spent their time and money trying to affect positive change and once again big business is trying to ensure that they can continue to harm our health and environment for their shareholder profits.

Recently I became aware that our own Lincoln County Commissioners have come out against measure 21-177 after having been pressured by corporate interests, in spite of a large volume of letters, emails, and phone calls urging them to reconsider.

Matt Newell

From: John Colman-Pinning

For immediate relief from the exaggerations and unsubstantiated assertions made by Coalition to Defeat Measure 21-177 and Protect Family Farms and Forests, Lincoln County residents need only focus on the assertion made by the above named Political Action Committees that aerial spraying (spraying from aircraft) is “the safe, effective application of approved products.” Please note this carefully worded phrase does not say the products (poisons) applied by aerial spraying are themselves safe; it only implies the poisons so sprayed are safe. In truly deceptive fashion, the phrase says only that the application of the poisons is safe and effective and the poisons so applied are approved (presumably by some government agency). To further mollify legitimate concerns of Lincoln County residents, the above named Political Action Committees also state “spraying is tightly regulated by federal and state law, ensuring the public and environment is protected.”

Sounds good, right? But, not so fast. The laws ensure nothing. If government agencies charged with evaluating the safety of the poisons being sprayed are themselves corrupted by the very corporations who manufacture the poisons, then federal and state laws [based on evaluations manipulated by the poison manufacturers] intended to protect the public and the environment are themselves bogus. Think Monsanto. Think glyphosate a.k.a. Roundup.

Need convincing? Read on.

REP. LIEU STATEMENT ON NEW GLYPHOSATE SAFETY CONCERNS

https://lieu.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/rep-lieu-statement-new-glyphosate-safety-concerns

March 15, 2017

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Washington – Today, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D | Los Angeles County) issued the following statement regarding reports that unsealed court documents raise new questions about the safety of Monsanto weed killer Roundup and its chief ingredient glyphosate.

“New questions about the safety of Monsanto weed killer Roundup are deeply troubling. I worked on the glyphosate issue last term and I believe consumers should immediately stop using Roundup, whose core ingredient glyphosate has been labeled a likely carcinogen and has been linked to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. We need to find out if Monsanto or the Environmental Protection Agency misled the public.”

“Reports suggest that a senior official at the EPA worked to suppress a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services review of glyphosate, and may have leaked information to Monsanto. I believe that a Department of Justice investigation is warranted to look into any potential misconduct by employees of the EPA. I also believe a congressional hearing is immediately warranted.”

But, wait, there’s more… much more

(Glyphosate a.k.a. Roundup)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-03-14/monsanto-accused-of-ghost-writing-papers-on-roundup-cancer-risk

https://action.organicconsumers.org/content_item/oca-email?email_blast_KEY=1369419

https://www.google.com/#q=EPA+Monsanto

(Atrazine)

http://www.alternet.org/personal-health/how-big-agribusiness-firm-infiltrated-epa-and-made-mockery-science

https://www.google.com/#q=EPA+Syngenta

(Chlorpyrifos)



https://www.forbes.com/sites/emilywillingham/2017/03/31/what-we-know-about-chlorpyrifos-the-pesticide-the-epa-thinks-is-bad-but-wont-ban/#21bf4c9b181f

https://www.google.com/#q=EPA+Dow+Chemical

It should be noted that the corporations cited above (Monsanto, Syngenta and Dow Chemical) are major cash contributors to the Political Action Committees who fund (directly or indirectly) Coalition to Defeat Measure 21-177 and Protect Family Farms and Forests.

Need proof? See:

https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/sooDetail.do?&sooRsn=81024 (Coalition to Defeat 21-177 PAC)

https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/cneSearch.do?cneSearchButtonName=search&cneSearchFilerCommitteeId=18386 (contributions and expenditures)

https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/sooDetail.do?sooRsn=81606 (Oregonians for Food & Shelter PAC)

https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/cneSearch.do?cneSearchButtonName=search&cneSearchFilerCommitteeId=17654 (contributions and expenditures)

https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/sooDetail.do?sooRsn=77185 (Oregon Farm Bureau PAC)

https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/cneSearch.do?cneSearchButtonName=search&cneSearchFilerCommitteeId=147 (contributions and expenditures)

https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/sooDetail.do?sooRsn=81602 (Oregon Forest Industries Council PAC)

https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/cneSearch.do?cneSearchButtonName=search&cneSearchFilerCommitteeId=154 (contributions and expenditures)

