Hey Toledo! Everybody in to the pool!!

Toledo Chamber of Commerce luncheon April 20

Jim Chambers, co-chair of the Keep Our Pool Open Community Committee, will be guest speaker at the Toledo Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Thursday, April 20. Chambers will discuss Toledo’s efforts to restore its municipal swimming pool.

Always Tea Time caterers will serve an Easter-themed lunch. All attendees are asked to pay $10 at the door to cover the cost of lunch. The meeting begins at noon at the Toledo Fire Department, 285 NE Burgess Road. The public is welcome to attend; no RSVP is necessary.

