Male involved in a domestic confrontation taken at gunpoint in 22-hundred block of Oceania, across the Alsea from Waldport

Local law enforcement was finally able to bring some tense moments to a safe conclusion Wednesday at a home near the intersection of Oceania and Clipper Streets in the Bayshore, just across the Alsea River from Waldport.

Reports say 9-1-1 dispatch got a call from a woman who said she was in a domestic dispute with a man and that she needed help getting out of the house. At that point, a male voice was heard and quickly the voice said “There’s no emergency here,” and then hung up the phone.

Law enforcement made a bee line to the house in the 22-hundred block of Oceania. Deputies knocked on the door. No answer. Phone rings and it’s the female inside stating “There is no emergency.” Either on the same phone call or another one, law enforcement said they talked with the female again and she said, “I don’t feel safe.”

A short while later, the woman made a break for it, and got outside to safety.

Officers told the male to come out. He didn’t. Officers then went inside and searched the home but found no sign of him. Officers assumed he was hiding up in the attic.

Eventually law enforcement managed to get him in handcuffs and into a patrol car for a quick trip to the Lincoln County Jail.