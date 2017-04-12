Weather or Not: Dry Hopes for the Weekend

Wednesday, Apr. 12th – Lincoln County

Summary: Moderate rain and breezy yesterday, heavy rain, windy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/45F/44mph/0.89”

Depoe Bay: 52F/47F/45mph/0.97”

Newport: 52F/48F/51mph/1.28”

Waldport: 51F/45F/42mph/1.29”

Yachats: 54F/43F/50mph/1.27”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,000’, broken @ 1,600’, overcast @ 2,700’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: SSW 22 mph G29/Altimeter: 29.67”

Forecast: A break from the wet weather is shaping up for this weekend, but expect lots of rain between now and then. Showers continue today through tomorrow, up to another inch or better of total precipitation, windy with sou’westers gusting 25-40 mph, highs in the low-50s and a low about 45F. Outlook is for showers lingering into Friday, partly to mostly sunny and dry Saturday, a chance of rain returns late Sunday, then showers likely again Monday and Tuesday. The thermometer should be near seasonal over the next week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temp 45F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperature 45F. For the Cascades, highways are wet this morning, 35-40F, the snow level is 5,000 feet, but dropping to 4,500 to 3,500 feet with several inches of snow at pass level tonight and tomorrow, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SW 15-20 knots gusting 25 this morning with seas 9-10 feet at 12 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through tomorrow afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this afternoon. A low-pressure area along the North Oregon Coast early this morning is continuing to move north and weaken. An upper level trough remains over local waters today through tomorrow. High pressure returns late Friday and holds through Saturday. Seas 6-10 feet through the extended period. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 6-7 feet (moderate).

* Tides

04/12 Wed 07:56 AM -0.04 L

04/12 Wed 02:17 PM 7.41 H

04/12 Wed 07:56 PM 1.62 L

04/13 Thu 02:09 AM 8.26 H

In Short: Showers, dry weekend, then continued wet.