Weather or Not: The Familiar Pattern

Tuesday, Apr. 11th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers and breezy yesterday, partly cloudy, dry and cool overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 54F/42F/24mph/0.05”

Depoe Bay: 54F/37F/35mph/0.03”

Newport: 52F/37F/26mph/0.06”

Waldport: 52F/40F/23mph/0.04”

Yachats: 51F/42F/28mph/0.05”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 8,500’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 11 mph/Altimeter: 29.96”

Forecast: This morning’s brief break in precipitation is expected to end this afternoon as another low-pressure system arrives. Rainfall totals today could reach a quarter inch, light winds and a high around 55F. Heavier rain is predicted for tonight, maybe three-quarters of an inch, breezy and lows of 45-50F. Tomorrow, the familiar pattern of rain turning to showers, with another half inch in the gauges, windy as southerlies gust to 40 mph and the thermometer rises to the low-50s. Outlook is for showers Thursday, rain Friday, partly sunny for the weekend, then back to showers likely on Monday. The mercury is projected to remain a little below seasonal averages throughout the extended period.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are mainly dry with patches of frost possible, temps 32-35F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 40F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperature 40F. For the Cascades, there are spots of ice on the highways this morning, 25-30F, the snow level is 4,500 feet, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NE 10-15 knots this morning with seas 8-9 feet at 11 seconds. The next low pressure system will approach from the SW tonight, and push up along the coast tomorrow. Forecast models are fairly consistent in showing southerly gales developing as the low passes. Seas will increase again tomorrow as southerly winds increase. Unsettled weather for rest of the week, with S to SW winds 15-25 knots at times. Seas look to stay choppy at 9-12 feet, mostly due to windwaves. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, rain later, light wind, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* Tides

04/11 Tue 07:21 AM 0.17 L

04/11 Tue 01:37 PM 7.57 H

04/11 Tue 07:24 PM 1.20 L

04/12 Wed 01:39 AM 8.33 H

In Short: Rain developing, showers, breezy, then continued unsettled.