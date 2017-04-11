Does the the right to pollute overrule questions from the public?

An industrial plant near Lebanon that makes parts for batteries has convinced a judge to gag state and local environmental protection officials to keep them from talking about the possibility that deadly pollution is filling the air around the plant and is also reported to be showing up a nearby elementary school.

This surreal story about another gaping hole in Oregon’s environmental and public health protection laws look like they’re far worse than most people generally believe. Here’s another startling story about how Oregon’s environmental protection laws appear to give the polluters a huge benefit of the doubt rather than protection for those who are clearly in line to possibly suffer from that pollution.

Here’s the story in The Oregonian. Click here.