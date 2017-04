Newport’s Underwater Egg Hunt kicks off at 2pm, April 15th at the new pool with all kids in the pool hunting for eggs to redeem great prizes. There will also be an Underwater Egg Hunt photo booth with a Special Guest, coloring contest and games. All eggs will be placed in the waters of Activity and Lap pools. Please wear appropriate swimwear and follow all pool rules for entering and using the pool.

Time: 2-3pm, Egg Hunt starts at 2:15.