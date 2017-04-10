Oregon Coast STEM Hub Invites Your Participation in Educating Our Kids

STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering & Math

Come revisit and re-imagine STEM Education along the Oregon coast! The vitality of our coastal communities and our state depends on our collective willingness to work together to power student success in STEM. This April and May, the Oregon Coast STEM Hub will be holding a series of meetings along the coast designed to engage coastal communties in regional STEM Education efforts.

STEM is a game-changer for our students, our communities, and our state. STEM learning focuses on the interconnectness of science, technology, engineering and math. It recognizes the importance of inquiry, investigation, and innovation to activate our economy and advance our communities. We need our future leaders — today’s learners — to have the hands-on, real world experiences that will enable them to develop the skills required to drive and thrive in a strong, information-age economy.

The Oregon Coast STEM Hub serves the entire Oregon coast, from Astoria to Brookings. It is one of eleven regional STEM Hubs in Oregon funded by the Oregon Department of Education. Headquartered at Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, the Oregon Coast STEM Hub brings together families, K-12 educators, career technical education partners, higher education institutions, community-based organizations, and industry professionals to promote in-school and out-of-school STEM experiences that ignite students’ passions and interests.

Join us! Community Meetings are scheduled from 5:00-7:30pm, with a pizza and salad dinner included. Please choose the location and date best for you and RSVP at http://tinyurl.com/OCSH-Meeting

1. LINCOLN County – April 18 Newport Recreation Center

225 SE Avery St in Newport

Local contact: OregonCoastSTEM@oregonstate.edu

2. CLATSOP County – April 25

Clatsop Community College, Columbia Hall 209

1651 Lexington Ave in Astoria

Local contact: Contact jannuschj@warrentonk12.org

3. CURRY County – May 1 Pacific High School library

45525 Highway 101 in Sixes

Local contact: Contact dawng@scesd.k12.or.us

4. COOS County – May 10

South Coast Education Service District Office 1350 Teakwood Ave in Coos Bay

Local contact: dawng@scesd.k12.or.us

5. TILLAMOOK County: May 15 Tillamook Bay Community College 4301 3rd St in Tillamook

Local Contact: lphipps@tbnep.org

For more information, contact Stacia Fletcher at 541-867-0238, or email OregonCoastSTEM@oregonstate.edu