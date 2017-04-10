Stay aware…stay alive…know the tides!

A man went for a walk along the seashore rocks of Hug Pointe near Seaside. He apparently dawdled too long because the tide came in on him, trapping him against the rocks. With the rising tide and the swelling surf the man called 9-1-1 for help.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter Search and Rescue team found the man with just a couple of mintues to spare. Quickly, a Coast Guardsmen was lowered down onto the rock aside the victim – strapped the man in – and before another set of big waves could reach them, the copter crew yanked the two up into the air… out of harms way.

Once aboard the chopper they headed for a flat spot up top to an awaiting fire-medic crew who took the man to a local hospital to be checked out.

The lesson here is the same lesson that’s always in vogue. Don’t go where the tide can trap you. Know what the tides are doing. This man could have easily been overwhelmed by the surf, but he got lucky. The Coast Guard got to him juuuuuuust in time.

Tide tables are all over the internet. Just Google them. They’ll keep you out of trouble.