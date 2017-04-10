Living Well with Chronic Condiitons – Sam Health Education

Center for Health Education hosts Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop

Newport – Samaritan Health Services will be hosting an upcoming Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop at the Center for Health Education. The series will meet for six weeks every Thursday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. beginning May 18. The class is open to anyone with a chronic condition.

Developed by Stanford University, this six-session workshop helps those with chronic conditions learn how to take control of their health. Participants build skills and confidence for managing health, staying active and enjoying life.

Adults who have diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, asthma, COPD or any other chronic condition will learn how to manage medications, fight fatigue and frustration, deal with depression, start an exercise program, eat well, manage stress, help control pain, handle emotions and meet goals.

The Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop is free and does not require a physician referral. To register, please contact us at 541-768-6811 or SHSHealthEd@samhealth.org.

For more information, visit samhealth.org/LivingWell.