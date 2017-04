ANNUAL RUMMAGE SALE – 227 NE 12th, Newport

April 27, 28 & 29, 2017 (Thurs/Fri/Sat)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Thurs/Friday)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon (Saturday)

Proceeds will support mission goals (local,national and world-wide).