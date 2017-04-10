Weather or Not: Can’t Shake Winter

Monday, Apr. 10th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy early, rainy afternoon yesterday, heavy showers, hail overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 55F/45F/25mph/0.61”

Depoe Bay: 54F/42F/25mph/0.66”

Newport: 52F/41F/24mph/0.54”

Waldport: 52F/42F/25mph/0.63”

Yachats: 54F/45F/30mph/0.52”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,500’, broken @ 1,900’, overcast @ 4,500’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: S 10 mph G16/Altimeter: 30.11”

Forecast: With snow in the Cascades and cool, wet weather continuing at the lower elevations, we just can’t seem to shake off Winter. Heavy showers, hail, possible thunderstorms, gusty winds and the mercury will struggle to make 50F this afternoon along the Central Coast. Mostly cloudy tonight, lows drop into the upper-30s. A brief dry period is expected tomorrow morning, followed by a chance of rain in the afternoon and the thermometer rises to 55-60F. Outlook is for rain, maybe heavy at times, Tuesday night and Wednesday, showers Thursday, then an ongoing chance of rain/showers Friday through Sunday. Temps remain below seasonal as highs halt at 50-55F and lows bottom out near 40F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temp 40F. Willamette Valley roads are damp, thermometer readings 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperature 40-45F. For the Cascades, there’s packed snow and ice on the highways this morning, 25-30F, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8:00pm tonight for 3-6 inches of snow in the passes, the snow level is 2,500 feet, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are southerly 10-20 knots gusting 25 this morning, strongest well offshore, with square seas 10 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this evening. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through late tonight. A low-pressure area moves into the Washington waters this morning and then reaches Vancouver Island by late this afternoon. High pressure develops over local waters from the south late this afternoon and holds through Tuesday morning. Another low reaches the south Oregon waters Tuesday evening and then shifts north Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Gale force winds will be possible Wednesday through Wednesday night. Seas generally 10-13 feet subsiding to 6-7 feet late in the week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

04/10 Mon 06:44 AM 0.53 L

04/10 Mon 12:56 PM 7.66 H

04/10 Mon 06:50 PM 0.84 L

04/11 Tue 01:09 AM 8.32 H

In Short: Showers, a brief dry break, then wet, cool and occasionally windy.