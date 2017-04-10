Further dialog on Measure 21-177 – Aerial Spraying of forestlands

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 9, 2017

CONTACT: Dir. Alan Fujishin, Coalition to Defeat Measure 21-177; (541) 351-8659

Fact Check: Aerial Spraying in Federal Forests

Key Argument for Measure 21-177 Proven False

The Coalition to Defeat Measure 21-177 is releasing new information correcting false statements by proponents of the Measure that the aerial spraying of pesticides is banned in local forests managed by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

On April 4, 2017, Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) issued a correction to a 2015 story that disproves a central argument used by proponents of Measure 21-177 to justify an aerial spray ban in Lincoln County.

Repeatedly, and via multiple mediums (including the County Voters’ Pamphlet), proponents have made the false claim to voters that that aerial pesticide application is banned on federal lands managed by US Forest Service (USFS).

The now-corrected OPB story reads, “A previous version of this article stated that aerial herbicide spraying was banned on Forest Service lands. The practice was banned temporarily in the 1980s after legal challenges but the agency later regained a more limited use through a mediated agreement.” (Schick)

Clarifying statements from the USFS further delineate that aerial pesticide application IS NOT banned, outlawed, or otherwise prohibited on federal lands managed by the USFS in the Pacific Northwest, or any other region of the country (Bautista).

Shawna Bautista, Pesticide Use and Invasive Plant Program Manager for the Pacific Northwest Region of the USFS, explains, “aerial application is, indeed, utilized by USFS, along with other methods, to suppress invasive species and contribute to forest and grassland health. Aerial application is also used on serious outbreaks of native forest pests. It remains a vitally important tool to respond to outbreaks of serious forest pests, like gypsy moths…”

Additionally, “the USFS sometimes uses aerial application to treat large or inaccessible infestations of invasive plants.”

Bautista continues, “due to our current forest management practices, it is unlikely that we would propose any aerial herbicide applications [west of the Cascades], but there is no specific prohibition on that application method.”

The Coalition to Defeat 21-177 would like to thank the USFS for its role in natural resource stewardship on 172,000 acres of Siuslaw National Forest in Lincoln County. You can learn more about their timber management and forest stewardship at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/siuslaw/home

Voters are encouraged to get the facts about this Measure and how forestry practices benefit both forests and public health at: http://www.protectfamilyfarmsandforests.org/

