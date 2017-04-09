Battery Breakthrough Everyone’s Been Waiting For…Solid-State Electrolyte – The End of Lithium Ion Batteries

A now 94-year old scientist who co-invented lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, has co-developed the next great leap of technology that is expected to triple the range and enjoy a much longer battery life-span than the motorized lithium-ion battery. The same increased percentage of battery life would pertain to cell phones, computers and time-slip solar energy storage.

University of Texas-Austin researcher Dr. John Goodenough (yes, that’s his last name) has partnered with another researcher from Portugal to produce what is widely believed to be the next breakthrough in battery technology. But instead of a liquid electrolyte helping to create the juice, this new battery uses a solid solid equivalent, coupled with new technologies in comprising anode and cathode constructions. Dr. Goodenough says the batteries require mere minutes to charge and they can power a vehicle at least three times farther than lithium ion batteries. In other words, the new battery can provide power for trips as long as you wish. The only requirement would be that you stop every 250-300 miles for a quick snack. That’s every 4 to 5 hours. And who wouldn’t want to take a break at least that often.

